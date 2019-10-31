UFC president offers $25,000 reward in missing Auburn teen case

AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – Dana White, President of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), is adding $25,000 to the $5,000 reward offered by the Alabama Governor’s Office to help find 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard.

Blanchard is the stepdaughter of UFC fighter Walt Harris.

Blanchard was reported on Thursday, Oct. 24. Friday, her SUV was discovered wrecked in the parking lot of a Montgomery apartment Complex. Blanchard has now been missing for seven days. Investigators suspect foul play in her disappearance.

The reward now sits at $30,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the perpetrator(s) involved in her disappearance.

Anyone with information is urged to call 911.

READ MORE: Lee Co. District Attorney Brandon Hughes discusses $5,000 reward in the missing case of 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard. Background details: bit.ly/2N0VnWk

