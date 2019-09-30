UGA artists spend time in Columbus restoring historic Coca-Cola sign

A small group of University of Georgia art students spent the weekend in Columbus bringing a hundred-year-old Coca-Cola sign back to life.

The sign is on the original Coca-Cola bottling plant along Sixth Avenue. It ceased to used by Coca-Cola in the 1940s. The brick structure has had a number of uses over the years but most recently was a storage facility for TSYS.

Local developer Ken Henson has purchased the building and plans to restore it and turn it into office space.

The group is called Color the World Bright and they have been restoring building signs across the state for a dozen years.

“If you are in the restoration business, your signature bona fides has to be a Coca-Cola sign,” Professor Joseph Norman, University of Georgia school of art . “You are not in the business until you have restored a Coca-Cola sign. And we have done about 12 of them now.”

The building is currently under renovation.