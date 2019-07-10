UGA Small Business Development Center hosts SBA forum

The UGA Small Business Development Center hosted a forum in Columbus today for those looking to grow or start a business.

Over 60 people turned out at the Columbus Public Library to learn the types of opportunities they can take advantage of as business owners.

Guest speakers told about The Small Business Administration HubZone Program which focuses on economic development. The workshop was helpful for those investing in the business field.

“What we do is look for those opportunities, like, “Hey, how can we lay those things out before them they may take advantage of?” Like the government, contracting a lot of people don’t think of that as an option so this is an option for them to look at and if they qualify, they can get contractors to help their business,” said Todd Carlisle, UGA Small Business Development Center Consultant.

This is the first time the UGA Small Business Development Center has hosted an event like this in Columbus and will continue to do so in the future.