UN calls for truce around next year’s Tokyo summer Olympics

United Nations (AP) – The U.N. General Assembly has unanimously approved a resolution urging all nations to observe a truce during the 2020 Summer Olympics in Japan.

It says sports can play a role in promoting peace and tolerance and preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism. Diplomats burst into applause Monday as the assembly president announced the adoption of the resolution by the 193-member world body.

It urges U.N. members states to observe the truce around next year’s Summer Olympics in Tokyo being held July 24-Aug. 9 and the Paralympics following on Aug. 25-Sept. 6.