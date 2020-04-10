Unemployment in America steadily rises

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- Millions of Americans are jobless, bills are piling up and even more devastating unemployment offices are drowning in a pool of applications and are struggling to handle the historic surge.

“They are backed up terribly there are a lot of places that are really seriously backed up,” said Steve Brown of Mr. Tax of America.

According to recent studies more than six million Americans have filed for unemployment and numbers are still rising, I asked Brown how citizens can be more prepared when filing.

“If you work for a large employer they are doing a lot of the work for you, small employers you’re on your own, you’re going to need to have things like your tax return for the last year or two, your W-2 forms, I would keep check stubs showing how much were making before the virus hit,” said Brown.

Typically, those who file for unemployment would receive feed back within two to three weeks now things could take much longer.

“IT could be weeks which is about the right answer even the larger employers who have direct connections are having problems now because they are so backed up they have more unemployment cases now than they’ve had in the last seven to eight years,” said Brown.

So far those who have been impacted the most by unemployment are those who are in the food industry, retail industry and hotel chains, I asked Brown what should you do if you are having trouble getting through to the unemployment offices.

“I had a client who finally got through by going online at 2 o’ clock in the morning it sounds kind of crazy but the computers are probably not as busy and you may have to go through to them at very unusual times,” said Brown.