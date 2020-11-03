Unemployment Uncertainty: Millions struggling to find a job

(CBS News) – Around 22 million Americans lost their jobs in March and April when the pandemic hit. About half are back to work, but millions are struggling to find a job and many of them believe being unemployed is hurting their chances.

Scott Cresswell spent 20 years working in the hospitality industry but was laid off after the coronavirus shut business down. Finding a new job has been difficult. “I think it’s hard right now to sell yourself to employers with the amount of options they have,” he says.

A survey from LinkedIn found 84% of Americans believe there is a stigma associated with being unemployed. 67% think it’s impacting their chances of getting hired. But the vast majority (96%) of hiring managers say they would hire someone laid off because of the pandemic.

“So that stigma is something we put on ourselves that doesn’t have to be there,” says LinkedIn editor in chief Dan Roth. He says people having trouble finding a job in their field may be unaware they have skills that can apply to other industries. “One of my favorite examples is of these transferable skills is, I talked to an insurance company at one point, they said that when they are trying to hire insurance adjusters, they try to hire bartenders because bartenders have a skill of getting people to tell stories,” Roth says.

Bartender Jenna Hensley was let go from her job when the pandemic hit. “And I decided to go ahead and officially make the career change, and it was due to necessity at the time,” she says. Hensley became a realtor in Santa Fe, New Mexico, and says after a few months working on the new job, she’s starting to thrive.

The LinkedIn survey also found 46% of unemployed Americans lied about being out of work.