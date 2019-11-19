United Auto Workers raising possibility of another strike against Fiat Chrysler

DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.
Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production.
Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM, but analysts say the deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the demographics of its work force.