United Auto Workers raising possibility of another strike against Fiat Chrysler

FILE – In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo, this is the Fiat logo is mounted on a 2019 500 L on display at the 2019 Pittsburgh International Auto Show in Pittsburgh. French carmaker Renault looks set to give its approval to Fiat Chrysler’s merger offer. The company’s board is meeting Tuesday June 4, 2019 afternoon at its headquarters outside Paris to decide on a deal that could reshape the global auto industry. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

DETROIT (AP) – The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.

Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production.

Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM, but analysts say the deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the demographics of its work force.