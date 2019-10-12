United Auto Workers union gather outside General Motors to continue strike

DETROIT (AP) –Dozens of United Auto Workers union members gathered outside a General Motors facility in suburban Detroit today to continue what they call their fight for working-class Americans.
Thousands of General Motors union workers have been on strike nationwide for nearly four weeks. Regional union director Frank Stuglin says the strike against Detroit-based General Motors is the first step in fighting for the working class.
Demonstrators said today that they will strike for as long as they need to.