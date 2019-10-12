United Auto Workers union gather outside General Motors to continue strike

Yolanda Jacobs, a United Auto Workers member, walks the picket line at the General Motors Romulus Powertrain plant in Romulus, Mich., Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019. Nearly four weeks into the United Auto Workers’ strike against GM, employees are starting to feel the pinch of going without their regular paychecks. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

DETROIT (AP) –Dozens of United Auto Workers union members gathered outside a General Motors facility in suburban Detroit today to continue what they call their fight for working-class Americans.

Thousands of General Motors union workers have been on strike nationwide for nearly four weeks. Regional union director Frank Stuglin says the strike against Detroit-based General Motors is the first step in fighting for the working class.

Demonstrators said today that they will strike for as long as they need to.