United States dedicating $25 million to protect religious freedom

NEW YORK CITY- (CNN) President Trump announced the U.S. is launching a new global initiative to protect people from being persecuted or targeted based on their religion.

“The United States of America calls upon the nations of the world to end religious persecution,” said President Donald Trump.

President Trump at the United Nations on Monday announced that the U.S. will dedicate $25 million to protect religious freedom, religious sites and relics around the world.

“People of faith are being jailed, sanctioned, tortured and even murdered. often at the hands of their own government simply for expressing their deeply held religious beliefs,” said President Trump.