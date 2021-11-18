United States Department of Agriculture announces $86 million investment in rural communities

ATHENS Ga. (WRBL) – The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced $86 million of investment in rural communities on November 18, 2021. The purpose of the investment is to provide equitable access to, housing, healthcare, education, business opportunities, and jobs for rural communities.

USDA Secretary Tom Vilsack believes these investments will help America continue to Build Back Better citing the President’s bill that was introduced in the house on Sept. 27, 2021.

“Regardless of where they live, their race, ethnicity or gender, or the size of the town in which they live, all people must have access to decent housing, clean water and good job opportunities,” said Vilsack in a news release.

Vilsack went on to say, “This is foundational to a healthy society and stable communities. Today’s announcements build on the historic investments made possible by the American Rescue Plan Act signed into law by President Biden to ensure equity during a time when people living in underserved places are suffering the most.”

Georgia Recipients include:

Planning Rural Opportunities for Prosperity and Economic Leadership (PROPEL) program grant of $248,967. This grant will be divided up between Appling County, City of Baxley, City of Cario, City of Whigham, Grady County, City of Hawkinsville, Pulaski County, Washington County, City of Sandersville, City of Cuthbert, City of Fort Gaines, Stewart County and Georgetown-Quitman County.

$119,840.50 to make improvements to low-income housing in Colquitt County

$100,000 to make improvements to low-income housing in Haralson County

$150,000 to make improvements to low-income housing in Gordon County

For more information on the USDA’s rural development grants in Georgia visit the USGA website.