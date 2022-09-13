COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley held its annual fundraising campaign on Tuesday at the Columbus Convention & Trade Center, according to a press release from the organization. About 700 people attended. The event was run as a game show, “The United Way Show,” about United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley’s work and strategies.

“We are excited to kick off this year’s United Way Campaign because we know that together, we will create a thriving, equitable community,” said Ben Moser, president and CEO of United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley. “United Way is here to partner, collaborate and create meaningful change that benefits every person in the Chattahoochee Valley.”

Photo provided by United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley.

Moser said United Way’s “collective work” is made possible by the “compassion and generosity” of its community members.

Moser also served as the host of the game show. Contestants included United Way Board Member Erica Walker, Troy Jackson, Dr. Jake Golden, Cyle Mimms and Pace Halter.

“Ben asked contestants a series of questions regarding United Way’s strategies,” says the press release. “Some contestants hit the mark, and some heard the buzzer. After each question, the stage went dark, and Ben explained the important work the strategy focuses on in our community.”

The press release says that funds raised from this campaign will be invested in local programs by volunteers.

“The programs must meet a need in one of United Way’s three core areas of economic mobility, educational equity, and health access, demonstrate results, and show good stewardship of the community’s monies,” it says.

This year’s United Way Campaign Chair is Pace Halter, who is the president and COO of W.C. Bradley Co. Real Estate.

“United Way is a leader in the community at bringing people together, focusing efforts and driving change for the better – and I am proud to be part of that movement,” he said. “Residents in our community and the region are faced with ongoing challenges, and my hope is that by coming together, we can create a strong, thriving community for everyone who lives, works and plays in the Chattahoochee Valley. Now is the time to invest in our community,” he continued.

This year’s Premier event sponsor was WC Bradley Company.