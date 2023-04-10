COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Nonprofit United Way will host the “Breakfast of Champions” event in Columbus on April 18 to celebrate the work community has accomplished together.

According to the United Way, this will be the first event of the year with St. Francis-Emory Health as the exclusive presenting sponsor for all United Way major events, including Campaign Kick-off, Emerging Leaders United’s The Great Chatt, and Power of the Purse.

“United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley is incredibly thankful for our partnership with Melody Trimble and St. Francis, our presenting sponsor,” says President & CEO, Ben Moser. “We look forward to an amazing year of partnership as Melody leads our efforts as 2023 United Way Campaign Chair, and St. Francis continues to increase their investment in United Way and our community.”

This event will also feature a “breakfast-themed” competition among United Way staff to formally announce this year’s campaign goal.

United Way has invited community members to attend the event, scheduled at 8:30 a.m. at Bill Mill Event Center, Rivercrest Room 3715 1st Ave Columbus, GA 31904.