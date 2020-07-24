Universal Orlando cancels ‘Halloween Horror Nights’ amid coronavirus pandemic

News

by: WFLA 8 On Your Side Staff and Nexstar Media Wire

Posted: / Updated:

(WFLA photo)

TAMPA (WFLA) — Universal Orlando Resort announced Friday it had canceled its annual “Halloween Horror Nights” events for 2020 as coronavirus cases continue to rise in Florida.

“Universal Orlando Resort will be focusing exclusively on operating its theme parks for daytime guests, using the enhanced health and safety procedures already in place,” the company said in a statement.

The official Twitter account for “Halloween Horror Nights” posted the statement Friday morning along with the message “this pain will be temporary. hhn is forever.”

“I know this news is disappointing, especially since this year we would be celebrating HHN’s 30th anniversary. I am disappointed too, but this is the right decision for our Guests and our Team Members,” Universal Orlando President and COO Bill Davis said in a letter to employees.

Universal Hollywood also canceled its annual Halloween event.

“We know this decision will disappoint our fans and guests. We are disappointed too. But we look forward to creating an amazing event in 2021,” the company said in a statement.

Walt Disney World announced last month it was canceling “Mickey’s Not-So-Scary Halloween Party” due to coronavirus concerns.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

92° / 74°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 92° 74°

Saturday

93° / 73°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 20% 93° 73°

Sunday

93° / 73°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 73°

Monday

92° / 73°
Showers and thunderstorms late
Showers and thunderstorms late 40% 92° 73°

Tuesday

88° / 73°
A few thunderstorms possible
A few thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Wednesday

88° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 88° 73°

Thursday

89° / 73°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 60% 89° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

89°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

91°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

91°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

89°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
89°

88°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

86°

8 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
60%
86°

83°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
83°

81°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

2 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

75°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

75°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
75°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

88°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
88°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories