Unsettled pattern to provide more showers & storms for Sunday

Scattered showers and storms will continue through the late afternoon and evening hours on Saturday. More storms will be likely on Sunday as we remain in an unsettled pattern with a stationary boundary draped across the News 3 viewing area.

The boundary should start to wash out Monday, but we’re not completely done with the unsettled pattern. Northwest flow will help some weak shortwave impulses to aid afternoon shower activity, but otherwise only isolated afternoon pop-up showers and storms.

Temperature wise we will be below average through Monday with temperatures back on the warming trend for next week with middle 90s possible by Friday.