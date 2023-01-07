Temperatures this morning dipped into the mid-30s for most of us, however we will see readings warm nearly 30 degrees by this afternoon into the mi-60s. Conditions will remain clear through the day, with only a passing high cloud possible.

Starting early Sunday morning, the clouds will begin to roll back in from the northwest and our cloud cover will increase throughout the day. Late tomorrow night a few isolated showers, primarily in our northern counties, will move through. These brief showers will pass through by midnight.

We will begin to see an unsettled pattern as we head into this week thanks to the Atmospheric River moving from the west. We isolated showers possible again early Wednesday morning during your commute. Clouds will linger with us for much of the week ahead of a system moving in Thursday night. We will begin to see showers late Thursday night, with rain continuing through the night and into Friday. The heaviest of this rain will move through around midday on Friday.

Once this system moves on late Friday evening, we will get a break from the clouds for our weekend, but a secondary system will be moving through at the start of next week.