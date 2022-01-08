Unsettled weather moving in Sunday evening

Another cold front will make its way through our region late Sunday afternoon into Sunday evening putting us in a level 1 risk for sever weather.

Thanks to the dry artic air we’ve had, this system doesn’t have a lot of energy and is likely to weaken by the time it makes it to the Chattahoochee Valley. Although, we are keeping an eye on this for any potential for strong to severe storms that may come with risks.

Heavy rain and some rumbles of thunder is what we can mainly expect as this system passes through.

Into next week, sunny skies are expected Monday all the way through Friday with seasonal temperatures staying in tact. Isolated showers will return on Saturday.