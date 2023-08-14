GEORGIA (WRBL) — It’s been almost 20 years since a Georgia woman disappeared from her Forsyth County salon.

Patrice Endres, 38, went missing about an hour away from Atlanta on April 15, 2004. According to the GBI, she was last seen just before 11:30 a.m. and was discovered missing slightly after 12 p.m.

Further investigation revealed money was stolen from Endres’ salon. Her lunch was uneaten, her car keys were there and her vehicle was moved from its normal spot.

Over a year later on Dec. 6, 2005, skeletal remains were found behind a church off Kelly Bridge Road in Dawson County. The remains were found to be Patrice Endres.

Endres’ wedding ring, consisting of two bands soldered together with a marquis diamond, was never recovered. Law enforcement hopes someone may recognize the ring, which may lead them to a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI tip line at 800-597-8477.