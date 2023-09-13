GEORGIA (WRBL) — A mother of four was stabbed to death over 20 years ago in Coffee County, Georgia, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

32-year-old Sandra Robinson was found dead inside the Prepaid Superstore in Douglas, Georgia on March 17, 2010. Robinson worked at the store, and the murder is believed to have happened some time around 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. — during open business hours.

Authorities have yet to identify a suspect in the deadly stabbing.

Robinson is described as a black female who stands at 5’8″ and weighs 180 lbs. The GBI says a $1,000 reward is being offered.

Anyone with information should call the GBI Region 4 Douglas office at (912) 389-4103.