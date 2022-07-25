STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (WRBL) — Investigators are searching for answers regarding the murder of a Stone Mountain Park attendant that happened nearly 20 years ago, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI).

The GBI says that Anita Redmon died by multiple gunshot wounds on July 16, 2005, at 12 a.m. while she was working as an attendant at the west gate of Stone Mountain Park.

Sketch provided by The Georgia Bureau of Investigation

Officials are now offering a $50,000 reward for anyone able to provide information that leads to the arrest of the person responsible for this homicide.

The Gwinnett Daily Post reports that Redmon was Doraville’s first woman police officer, as well as being a mother to three daughters and a grandmother to several grandchildren.

The park was supposed to be safe. It’s typically a place of family fun and peace, not crime. Her brother was also an officer at the park’s police department, and even if Redmon hadn’t been the kind of woman who knew how to take care of herself, the girls thought, surely her brother could have done it for her. The Gwinnett Daily Post

The Atlanta Journal Constitution says that the family visits the area where Redmon was shot, sometimes leaving roses at her memorial site.

Anyone with information on Redmon’s case is asked to call the Stone Mountain Park Police Department at 770-498-5675 or the Georgia Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-597-8477.