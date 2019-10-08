Unstoppable, unbreakable former President Carter back at work building homes after weekend fall

NASHVILLE – (CBS) Former President Jimmy Carter arrived at a rainy work site in Tennessee, with a black eye and 14-stitches. Along with his wife Rosalynn, Mr. Carter has been building homes for the needy for more than three decades.

Mr. Carter arrived on the construction site, bruised but ready to work.

The former President is 95 years old and took a fall at his home over the weekend.

“I feel good. I broke my hip a few months ago and have been in rehab since then, and yesterday [Sunday], I fell down and hurt my forehead.”

Even with 14-stitches in his forehead, he says being here with Habitat for Humanity was his highest priority.

We’ve always gotten more out of the habitat work than we’ve put into it,”Mr. Carter reflected. “I don’t think we’ve ever left a site without tears in our eyes.”

Carter and his 92-year-old wife Rosalynn have volunteered with Habitat since the 1980’s, helping to build affordable homes.

Country stars Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are also long-time volunteers, inspired by the Carters.

“For us, they’re an example of the kind of human being to be, the kind of husband and wife to be, the kind of Christian to be,” Yearwood said.

President and Mrs. Carter have worked with about 100,000 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4300 homes.