 

UPDATE: 10-year-old missing New Iberia girl found safe after Amber Alert issued

UPDATE: Jalisa Lasalle has been found and is safe, according to Sgt. Daesha Hughes of New Iberia Police Department. Michael Sereal is in custody for her disappearance and faces a charge of aggravated kidnapping, according to Hughes. Some workers for Pelican Waste in New Iberia spotted the car. Here’s their video that they posted to social media.

UPDATE: As of 11:25 p.m. Sunday Louisiana State Police issued an Amber Alert for a missing 10-year-old girl from New Iberia.

Police say Jalisa Lasalle was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat.

Her suspected abductor has been identified as 33-year-old Michael R. Sereal of New Iberia.

Sereal is described as a black male 5’ 9” tall, weighing 224 pounds who was last seen driving a 2012 Nissan Altima bearing license plate N472845. 

If you have information that can help lead police to Lasalle, dial 911.

ORIGINAL POST: NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) New Iberia Police and State Police have asked for the public’s help to find missing 10-year-old Jalisa Lasalle of New Iberia who they say may be in imminent danger.

According to police, Lasalle was reported missing from a family members home early in the day on Sunday in 1400 block of Fulton Street.

She was last seen getting into a gray 4-door car (possibly Nissan or Honda) being driven by an older black male with sideburns, and wearing a hat, police said.

At approximately 4’6 to 4’9 inches tall, police said Lassalle weighs between 75 and 80 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and blue jean pants, police said.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is urged to contact the New Iberia Police Department at 337-369-2306 or dial 911.

