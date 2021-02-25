 

UPDATE: Alabama reports 384,640 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,332 in Lee County

ALABAMA (WRBL) – As of 3:00/2:00 p.m. CDT, the Alabama Department of Public Health’s COVID-19 Dashboard reports 384,640 confirmed cases of coronavirus statewide, with 7,706 confirmed to have died from the virus.

Alabama now also reports the number of probable cases of COVID-19 and of probable deaths caused by the virus, with 106,470 probable cases of COVID-19 across the state and 2,125 probable deaths. The ADPH says there have been 14,091 COVID-19 cases reported over the last 14 days.

The Alabama COVID-19 case numbers have increased since our last update, when the ADPH reported 383,882 confirmed cases of the coronavirus on Feb. 24. Since the last report, 758 new cases have been confirmed as reported by the ADPH, since Feb. 24.

So far, Alabama health officials say that 849,409 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered, as reported on Feb. 25.

The current number of Alabamians who have been hospitalized for treatment of coronavirus to date, is 45,312. The total number of reported hospitalizations in the state will be updated Monday through Friday at 3 p.m., according to the ADPH.

As of Sept. 1, 2020, the Alabama Department of Public Health is reporting antibody testing for COVID-19. On Feb. 25, the ADPH reports 116,251 cases have been tested with the antibody test.

Today, Feb. 25, the ADPH reports there are 8,332 reported cases in Lee County. Currently, there are 1,691 cases confirmed in Chambers County, 3,116 in Russell County, and 1,186 in Barbour County.

As of our last update, Feb. 24, there were 8,325 residents who have tested positive for the virus in Lee County, with 1,690 in Chambers County, 3,113 cases in Russell County, and 1,186 positive cases in Barbour County.

The live tracker managed by the state showing COVID-19 data is currently updating once a day at 10 a.m.

The state is reporting 275,245 presumed recoveries on the ADPH tracking site. The presumed recovery numbers will be updated by the ADPH weekly.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

