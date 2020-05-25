UPDATE: All 3 inmates recaptured in Tuscaloosa County Jail escape

UPDATE — 4 P.M.

Richard Lancaster has been recaptured, Tuscaloosa Police reports.

Check back for more details.

—

UPDATE — 9:45 a.m.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff sent out a tweet this morning. The one inmate still at large was last seen on Vintage Lane in Northport around 9 a.m. Police are patroling in the area.

Jail escapee Richard Brandon Lancaster was possibly seen on Vintage Lane in Northport off Hwy 43N a short time ago. He may be wearing a hoodie and short pants. Please be on the lookout for him. We have patrol units in the area. pic.twitter.com/lrGbNdfGNS — TuscaloosaCoSheriff (@TuscCoSheriff) May 24, 2020

UPDATE — 9:30 P.M.

Two of the three inmates have been recaptured since their escape from the Tuscaloosa County Jail, Sheriff Rod Abernathy reports.

Seth Williams and Cameron Newell are back in custody, however, law enforcement officials are still searching for Richard Lancaster.

The three inmates were able to escape through the facility and go up through a vent shaft onto the roof, Abernathy reports.

Williams and Newell were captured in Fultondale, Abernathy said. Fultondale Police and the U.S. Marshal’s office were able to make that arrest.

Lancaster is still at large, Abernathy reports. He was last known to be living in the area of Northport and the Lake Tuscaloosa area.

If you have information that may lead to his arrest, call the Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office at (205) 752-0616 or call 911.

—

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Three inmates escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail, authorities reported Saturday evening.

Local authorities are searching for Richard Lancaster, described as 6-feet, 2-inches, 185 pounds; Seth Williams, 6-feet, 1-inch, 185 pounds; and Cameron Newell, 5-feet, 10-inches, 185 pounds.

#BREAKING: Three inmates have escaped the Tuscaloosa County Jail:

Richard Lancaster, 6’2, 185

Seth Williams, 6’1, 185

Cameron Newell, 5’10 185 pic.twitter.com/sKE1CaQCbs — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) May 23, 2020

Lancaster is being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail for resisting arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia, fugitive warrant, attempting to elude, two counts of unlawful possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a controlled substance, meth.

Williams is being held in the jail for first-degree burglary, second-degree robbery, promoting prison contraband, certain person forbidden to possess pistol and possession with intent to distribute.

Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s Office has not released further information on inmate, Newell.

If you have any information that can lead to the arrest of the three escaped inmates, please call 911.

Check back for updates.

LATEST POSTS