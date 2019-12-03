UPDATE: Arkansas murder suspect Jory Worthen reportedly seen in Georgia

UPDATE: (12/3/19) According to the El Dorado News-Times, a Facebook post from a Georgia bonding company states that Jory Worthen was reportedly seen in Sylvester, Georgia at a Shell station Monday night.

Worthen is wanted for two counts of capital murder for the deaths of Alyssa Cannon and her son.

The post from Gonzalez Bonding Company states that Worthen was last seen with a black male with dreadlocks driving a late-model, red Camaro.

Worthen is believed to have been wearing dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a blue ball cap at the time. The post also states that he was clean shaven and had longer dark-colored hair.

Anyone with information regarding the location of Worthen is asked to please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 1-800-336-0102. You can also submit tips confidentially online at their website, usmarshals.gov/tips.

There is currently a $7,000 reward for any information that leads to Jory Worthen’s arrest.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods, 22, was charged with hindering apprehension or prosecution for allegedly aiding Worthen in the days after the murders. Woods is being held in Ouachita County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

UPDATE: Camden double murder suspect may be in Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (8/17/2019) — According to KTUU, the Alaska State Troopers put out an advisory to be on the lookout for 23-year-old Jory Worthen.

Worthen is wanted for the July deaths of 20-year-old Alyssa Cannon and her 4-year-old son Braydon Ponder.

Alyssa Cannon & Braydon Ponder

U.S. Marshals say they have uncovered information that Worthen may be hiding in Alaska, Canada, or somewhere in the western U.S.

UPDATE: U.S. Marshals search for Camden double murder suspect

FORT SMITH, Ark. (News Release) – (8/7/19) The Camden Police Department, Ouachita County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Marshals Service-led Western Arkansas Fugitive Task are working together and seeking information regarding the whereabouts of Jory John Worthen, 23, of Bearden, Arkansas. Worthen is wanted for two counts of Capital Murder. On June 25, 2019, the bodies of his girlfriend, Alyssa Renee’ Cannon, 20, and her son Marshall Braydon Ray Ponder, 4, were found at the home of Cannon at the 1300 block of Ronald Drive in Camden.

Worthen was last seen on June 22, 2019. His whereabouts are unknown. WORTHEN is 6’2”, 157 lbs, with brown hair and eyes. WORTHEN has multiple tattoos. He has tattoos on the underside of both forearms near his elbow. On the underside of WORTHEN’s right forearm the words “Matthew 7-6” are tattooed. In addition, WORTHEN has a tattoo on his right hand. He also has tattoos on his chest, one of which is a skull with wings. WORTHEN has a tattoo of barbed wire on his left bicep.

If you have information regarding the location of Worten please contact the U.S. Marshals Tip Line at 800-336-0102 or submit tips confidentially online at usmarshals.gov/tips. There is a $5,000 reward for information that leads to WORTHEN’S arrest.

The Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is led by the US Marshals Service and is comprised of members from the following agencies: Arkansas State Police, Arkansas Community Corrections-SRT, Benton County Sheriff’s Office, Bentonville Police Department, Greenwood Police Department, Springdale Police Department, US State Department-DSS, Baxter County Sheriff’s Office, Union County Sheriff’s Office, Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, and the Ashley County Sheriff’s Office. The mission of the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force is to arrest suspects wanted for violent offenses.

ORIGINAL STORY: Camden Police Chief pledges $1,000 reward for information on murder suspect

UPDATE: CAMDEN, Ark. — Chief Boyd Woody took to Camden Police Department’s Facebook to personally pledge $1,000 in exchange for information to capture and convict murder suspect Jory Worthen.

Murder suspect Jory Worthen (Courtesy of Camden Police Department)

He challenges others to do the same to bring the case to an end.

Call the Camden Police Department at (870) 836-5755 if you have any information on Jory Worthen.

ORIGINAL STORY: CAMDEN Ark. — (7/31/19) One man has been arrested in connection to the double homicide of Alyssa Cannon and Braydon Ponder.

According to the Camden Police Department, investigators received an anonymous tip that led them to one Montez Charles-Xavier Woods.

Montez Charles-Xavier Woods

Over the course of two days and several investigators, police learned that Woods had met with the suspected murderer, Jory Worthen, outside of Chidester on June 27, 2019, two days after the murders.

Police have found evidence that Woods knew of the murders and knew where Worthen was.

Woods was arrested on July 24 and charged with Hindering Apprehension or Prosecution. His bond has been set at $100,000.