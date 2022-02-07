UPDATE: Car versus train accident in Asbury, pedestrian standing nearby struck

Asbury, MO. (KSNF) – A stalled vehicle on a train track near Asbury has been hit by a train.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the train struck the vehicle, which then hit the pedestrian, who was standing outside of the vehicle.

It happened at Route CC, west of 171 Highway just before 6:30pm.

We’ll have more information as it becomes available.

UPDATE:

The vehicle contained five occupants as it was heading eastbound when it became stuck in the snow and stalled on the train tracks.

While four occupants were able to exit the vehicle and get out of the way in time, the fifth, a 70 year old female died after being struck by the vehicle when the train collided into it.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, as far as they can tell the train did everything right by blowing its whistle and all the train track arms came down as well.