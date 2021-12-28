UPDATE: Columbus State basketball player killed in drag race hit-and-run

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – Police say a preliminary investigation into the death of Columbus State University basketball player Anthony Moore reveals he was killed in a hit-and-run during a drag race.

Officers responded to a drag racing complaint near State Docks Road and Industrial Drive on Dec. 24, Phenix City Police Captain Darryl Williams confirms. There, officers found Moore’s body laying on the shoulder of the road.

Williams says Moore was “struck by a vehicle involved in an illegal street race.” The driver of that vehicle fled the scene.

Anyone with information concerning this ongoing investigation is encouraged to contact the Phenix City Police Department at (334) 298-0611.