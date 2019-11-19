UPDATE: Coroner releases name of pedestrian hit and killed on JR Allen Parkway Monday night

UPDATE 11/19/2019 3:01 p.m.–Muscogee County Coroner Buddy Bryan has released the name of a pedestrian hit and killed on JR Allen Parkway Monday night.

Gabrial Cristobal, 41, was pronounced dead after being transported to the hospital last night.

Cristobal, who is from Guatemala, had only been in the United States for seven months, and only been in Columbus for two weeks. He had been working at a landscaping company.

Cristobal is survived by a 15-year-old son.

In just the month of November, three pedestrians have been struck and killed, and in 2019 six pedestrians have died on Columbus roadways.

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) – A pedestrian has died after being hit by a vehicle on JR Allen Parkway at 85 west (Manchester Expressway).

According to the Muscogee County Chief Deputy Coroner Freeman Worley, the victim died at the hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head.

The identity of the victim has not been released because family has not been notified yet.

