DADEVILLE, Ala. (WRBL) – We may learn additional details regarding this weekend’s mass shooting at a Sweet 16 birthday party during a Wednesday morning news conference held by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), along with multiple local and federal partners.

Four young people were killed in the shooting, dozens more were injured. The deceased are identified as Corbin Holston (23), Philstavious Dowdell (18), Marsiah Collins (19), and Shaunkivia Smith (17). Law enforcement officials confirmed 32 more were injured in the shooting, and some are still in critical condition.

The shooting occurred Saturday night at the teen’s birthday party at Mahogany Masterpiece Dance Studio.

So far investigators have not commented on if they have a person(s) of interest or suspect(s) in the case.