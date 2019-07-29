UPDATE: Fire destroys playground along North Antioch Circle; Opelika police investigating

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – A massive fire destroys a neighborhood playground. The blaze is now under investigation by Opelika police who are considering the fire suspicious.

The Opelika Fire Department was called to the fire just after lunchtime Monday afternoon. Upon arrival they found the community playground engulfed in flames along North Antioch Circle.

Video shared with news 3 shows the massive flames licking the scene. A huge plume of black smoke could be seen for several miles. The smoke was apparently fueled by rubber mulch coating the playground’s floor.

Thankfully, nobody was injured in the fire and firefighters were quickly able to get the fire under control before it spread to the nearby apartment complex with the Opelika Housing authority.

Folks who live and work in the area are sad to see the playground burn to the ground.

“It makes me sad because we see them out here playing every day and it’s the only thing they have. They run around and play tag and hide in seek – and it’s just really sad. It brought tears to my eyes,” shared Meredith Caddell.

We do know the housing authority does have cameras in the area and will be reviewing the video.

Director of the Opelika Housing Authority, Matthew McClammey, says playgrounds like this cost several thousand dollars. However McClammey is determined to get the playground re-built even better than before, as soon as possible, for families and children who live in this housing community.

News 3 will continue to follow this story. As soon as investigators release a possible cause we will update you.