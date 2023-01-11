FORT RUCKER, Ala (WDHN)— More information has been released on a Fort Rucker soldier who died during an incident with a fellow soldier

According to a release from Fort Rucker, Advanced Individual Training Soldier Private Abdul N. Latifu, 21, of the Bronx, New York City died on January 10 after he succumbed to injuries sustained during an altercation with another AIT soldier.

Fort Rucker Public Information Officer Jimmie Cummings says the other soldier was detained by the Fort Rucker Department of Public Safety.

Latifu was assigned to the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment, 1st Aviation Brigade, as he trained as an Army Air Traffic Control Operator.

The incident is still under investigation.

No further information has been released.

Stay with WDHN for updates.