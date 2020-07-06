UPDATE: Georgia has 97,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,166 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 97,064 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,919 hospitalized for treatment and 2,878 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 87,709 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,942 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,166 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 52 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 576 cases. Currently, there are 1,627 positive cases in Troup County and 383 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Gwinnett 9787 174 Fulton 8883 316 DeKalb 7050 173 Non-Georgia Resident 6049 49 Cobb 5857 246 Hall 3419 63 Clayton 2376 80 Muscogee 2166 52 Dougherty 2001 155 Chatham 1917 38 Troup 1627 35 Cherokee 1491 44 Lowndes 1485 12 Henry 1460 33 Whitfield 1366 14 Richmond 1300 57 Bibb 1237 41 Unknown 1237 2 Glynn 1221 6 Douglas 1137 37 Colquitt 1108 18 Forsyth 959 15 Carroll 864 40 Tift 849 26 Bartow 788 42 Coweta 787 16 Houston 751 25 Clarke 738 15 Newton 734 12 Habersham 717 36 Paulding 697 16 Columbia 637 9 Coffee 630 17 Floyd 594 15 Sumter 576 50 Baldwin 570 34 Rockdale 568 11 Barrow 543 25 Ware 523 16 Bulloch 515 4 Thomas 500 32 Spalding 476 32 Walton 475 28 Mitchell 459 38 Jackson 449 10 Gordon 446 18 Chattahoochee 429 0 Fayette 422 19 Lee 405 22 Harris 383 11 Upson 380 43 Walker 345 12 Worth 331 22 Catoosa 324 8 Appling 299 14 Butts 297 33 Crisp 295 12 Bacon 282 4 Early 281 31 Toombs 276 5 Decatur 265 8 Murray 263 2 Stephens 262 6 Terrell 234 27 Polk 233 1 Grady 232 4 Laurens 231 1 Hancock 220 32 Meriwether 218 3 Franklin 217 1 Dooly 214 12 Pierce 211 5 Effingham 210 1 Monroe 207 18 Camden 204 2 Randolph 204 25 Gilmer 196 2 Putnam 194 12 Oconee 190 10 Brooks 189 11 Ben Hill 186 1 Echols 185 0 Stewart 184 3 Cook 182 2 Turner 182 16 Atkinson 175 2 Bryan 173 5 Calhoun 168 6 Liberty 161 1 Tattnall 161 0 Burke 157 7 Dawson 153 3 Lanier 152 3 White 151 4 Emanuel 150 3 Banks 146 2 Lumpkin 146 4 Berrien 141 0 Jefferson 141 2 Washington 136 1 Lamar 133 6 Wilcox 132 15 Jeff Davis 129 3 Telfair 127 3 Madison 126 4 McDuffie 126 7 Jenkins 122 12 Peach 122 9 Macon 120 9 Elbert 119 0 Clinch 114 3 Dodge 113 2 Wayne 113 0 Brantley 112 3 Fannin 107 1 Johnson 105 2 Greene 104 9 Jones 104 0 Pike 104 3 Pickens 101 5 Screven 99 7 Oglethorpe 98 7 Haralson 87 5 Hart 87 0 Marion 87 2 Wilkinson 83 8 Talbot 82 3 Wilkes 79 1 Jasper 78 1 Union 78 3 Irwin 76 1 Dade 75 1 Bleckley 72 1 Charlton 70 2 Chattooga 67 2 McIntosh 67 1 Candler 66 0 Heard 66 3 Morgan 66 0 Long 57 1 Rabun 57 3 Clay 56 2 Pulaski 55 2 Wheeler 55 0 Crawford 54 0 Seminole 54 2 Miller 52 0 Lincoln 51 1 Towns 50 1 Baker 44 3 Taylor 38 2 Montgomery 33 0 Twiggs 33 1 Evans 30 0 Treutlen 30 1 Warren 27 0 Schley 26 1 Webster 24 2 Quitman 18 1 Glascock 10 0 Taliaferro 2 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.