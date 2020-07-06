UPDATE: Georgia has 97,064 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 2,166 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 97,064 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 11,919 hospitalized for treatment and 2,878 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 87,709 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus, as of July 2.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report.

Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 8,942 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 2,166 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 52 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 576 cases. Currently, there are 1,627 positive cases in Troup County and 383 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Gwinnett9787174
Fulton8883316
DeKalb7050173
Non-Georgia Resident604949
Cobb5857246
Hall341963
Clayton237680
Muscogee216652
Dougherty2001155
Chatham191738
Troup162735
Cherokee149144
Lowndes148512
Henry146033
Whitfield136614
Richmond130057
Bibb123741
Unknown12372
Glynn12216
Douglas113737
Colquitt110818
Forsyth95915
Carroll86440
Tift84926
Bartow78842
Coweta78716
Houston75125
Clarke73815
Newton73412
Habersham71736
Paulding69716
Columbia6379
Coffee63017
Floyd59415
Sumter57650
Baldwin57034
Rockdale56811
Barrow54325
Ware52316
Bulloch5154
Thomas50032
Spalding47632
Walton47528
Mitchell45938
Jackson44910
Gordon44618
Chattahoochee4290
Fayette42219
Lee40522
Harris38311
Upson38043
Walker34512
Worth33122
Catoosa3248
Appling29914
Butts29733
Crisp29512
Bacon2824
Early28131
Toombs2765
Decatur2658
Murray2632
Stephens2626
Terrell23427
Polk2331
Grady2324
Laurens2311
Hancock22032
Meriwether2183
Franklin2171
Dooly21412
Pierce2115
Effingham2101
Monroe20718
Camden2042
Randolph20425
Gilmer1962
Putnam19412
Oconee19010
Brooks18911
Ben Hill1861
Echols1850
Stewart1843
Cook1822
Turner18216
Atkinson1752
Bryan1735
Calhoun1686
Liberty1611
Tattnall1610
Burke1577
Dawson1533
Lanier1523
White1514
Emanuel1503
Banks1462
Lumpkin1464
Berrien1410
Jefferson1412
Washington1361
Lamar1336
Wilcox13215
Jeff Davis1293
Telfair1273
Madison1264
McDuffie1267
Jenkins12212
Peach1229
Macon1209
Elbert1190
Clinch1143
Dodge1132
Wayne1130
Brantley1123
Fannin1071
Johnson1052
Greene1049
Jones1040
Pike1043
Pickens1015
Screven997
Oglethorpe987
Haralson875
Hart870
Marion872
Wilkinson838
Talbot823
Wilkes791
Jasper781
Union783
Irwin761
Dade751
Bleckley721
Charlton702
Chattooga672
McIntosh671
Candler660
Heard663
Morgan660
Long571
Rabun573
Clay562
Pulaski552
Wheeler550
Crawford540
Seminole542
Miller520
Lincoln511
Towns501
Baker443
Taylor382
Montgomery330
Twiggs331
Evans300
Treutlen301
Warren270
Schley261
Webster242
Quitman181
Glascock100
Taliaferro20

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

