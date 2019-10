NEWPORT, Ky. (WKRC-CBS) – A convicted rapist mistakenly released from a Georgia prison was arrested in Newport, Kentucky Wednesday night.

CBS affliate WKRG reports U.S. Marshals tracked Tony Maycon Munoz-Mendez, 31, to a home in Newport. The inmate was convicted of rape and aggravated child molestation in Gwinnett County, Georgia and was serving three life sentences.

Munoz-Mendez was released from a Reidsville state prison “in error” Friday, according to the Georgia Department of Corrections.