UPDATE: Georgia reports 161,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,700 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 161,401 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 16,353 hospitalized for treatment and 3,360 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 156,588 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,813 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,547 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 74 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 688 cases. Currently, there are 2,027 positive cases in Troup County and 547 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

County Confirmed Cases Total Deaths Fulton 15221 365 Gwinnett 14801 213 Non-Georgia Resident 13669 74 DeKalb 10767 204 Cobb 9717 282 Hall 4789 70 Chatham 4068 44 Clayton 3838 90 Muscogee 3700 74 Bibb 2614 51 Richmond 2579 74 Lowndes 2563 23 Whitfield 2539 22 Henry 2479 38 Dougherty 2428 160 Cherokee 2364 51 Unknown 2109 6 Glynn 2049 19 Troup 2027 52 Douglas 1970 45 Forsyth 1556 16 Carroll 1478 42 Houston 1430 36 Clarke 1396 15 Columbia 1395 18 Colquitt 1391 21 Newton 1328 24 Bartow 1283 51 Paulding 1178 18 Coffee 1156 22 Coweta 1136 17 Tift 1131 34 Floyd 977 15 Ware 972 19 Rockdale 966 12 Habersham 921 47 Bulloch 878 9 Barrow 877 32 Thomas 809 38 Baldwin 806 37 Gordon 772 21 Fayette 764 23 Jackson 735 13 Walton 729 32 Spalding 708 35 Sumter 688 55 Laurens 562 1 Mitchell 548 41 Harris 547 14 Chattahoochee 507 1 Effingham 491 1 Wayne 489 2 Polk 479 4 Appling 475 16 Toombs 475 6 Camden 472 4 Lee 472 22 Decatur 469 8 Liberty 468 2 Stephens 463 6 Murray 445 2 Catoosa 441 8 Walker 439 14 Bryan 437 6 Upson 435 45 Gilmer 416 3 Worth 394 23 Butts 393 36 Bacon 371 5 Jefferson 349 5 Monroe 349 22 Crisp 347 14 Pierce 342 5 Grady 341 4 Cook 329 5 Oconee 326 15 Early 323 31 Franklin 319 3 Meriwether 307 5 Burke 306 7 Tattnall 306 1 Brooks 303 12 Washington 301 1 Emanuel 295 4 Putnam 295 17 Ben Hill 291 1 Terrell 273 29 Elbert 271 1 Madison 265 4 Atkinson 259 2 Jeff Davis 254 4 Hancock 253 34 White 248 5 Charlton 244 3 Peach 237 10 Lumpkin 236 5 Stewart 235 4 Telfair 232 5 Randolph 231 26 Dooly 229 14 Dawson 226 3 Fannin 223 2 Berrien 222 0 McDuffie 221 8 Echols 217 0 Jones 214 1 Pickens 206 5 Jenkins 205 18 Johnson 204 3 Turner 204 18 Banks 200 3 Greene 200 11 Brantley 192 3 Dodge 191 2 Hart 191 0 Lanier 190 4 Lamar 184 8 Calhoun 179 6 Union 162 5 Oglethorpe 160 7 Candler 157 1 Pike 157 3 Wilkes 157 3 Macon 156 10 Wilkinson 154 10 Clinch 153 4 Haralson 151 6 Wilcox 150 17 Rabun 147 3 Screven 144 9 Evans 141 1 Morgan 132 0 Chattooga 125 2 Irwin 123 1 Heard 117 3 Marion 117 4 McIntosh 117 2 Talbot 114 3 Bleckley 109 1 Jasper 103 1 Montgomery 100 0 Lincoln 96 3 Towns 94 1 Long 93 1 Dade 92 1 Miller 87 0 Seminole 86 2 Crawford 81 0 Wheeler 80 0 Pulaski 75 2 Treutlen 74 2 Clay 69 2 Twiggs 65 1 Taylor 54 2 Baker 47 3 Warren 44 0 Webster 35 2 Schley 33 1 Quitman 25 1 Glascock 17 0 Taliaferro 4 0

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.