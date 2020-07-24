UPDATE: Georgia reports 161,401 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 3,700 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 161,401 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 16,353 hospitalized for treatment and 3,360 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, as the state of Georgia reported 156,588 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. 4,813 new cases have been confirmed since the last update.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 12,547 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 3,700 people have tested positive for COVID-19 and 74 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby Sumter County reports 688 cases. Currently, there are 2,027 positive cases in Troup County and 547 reported in Harris County.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

CountyConfirmed CasesTotal Deaths
Fulton15221365
Gwinnett14801213
Non-Georgia Resident1366974
DeKalb10767204
Cobb9717282
Hall478970
Chatham406844
Clayton383890
Muscogee370074
Bibb261451
Richmond257974
Lowndes256323
Whitfield253922
Henry247938
Dougherty2428160
Cherokee236451
Unknown21096
Glynn204919
Troup202752
Douglas197045
Forsyth155616
Carroll147842
Houston143036
Clarke139615
Columbia139518
Colquitt139121
Newton132824
Bartow128351
Paulding117818
Coffee115622
Coweta113617
Tift113134
Floyd97715
Ware97219
Rockdale96612
Habersham92147
Bulloch8789
Barrow87732
Thomas80938
Baldwin80637
Gordon77221
Fayette76423
Jackson73513
Walton72932
Spalding70835
Sumter68855
Laurens5621
Mitchell54841
Harris54714
Chattahoochee5071
Effingham4911
Wayne4892
Polk4794
Appling47516
Toombs4756
Camden4724
Lee47222
Decatur4698
Liberty4682
Stephens4636
Murray4452
Catoosa4418
Walker43914
Bryan4376
Upson43545
Gilmer4163
Worth39423
Butts39336
Bacon3715
Jefferson3495
Monroe34922
Crisp34714
Pierce3425
Grady3414
Cook3295
Oconee32615
Early32331
Franklin3193
Meriwether3075
Burke3067
Tattnall3061
Brooks30312
Washington3011
Emanuel2954
Putnam29517
Ben Hill2911
Terrell27329
Elbert2711
Madison2654
Atkinson2592
Jeff Davis2544
Hancock25334
White2485
Charlton2443
Peach23710
Lumpkin2365
Stewart2354
Telfair2325
Randolph23126
Dooly22914
Dawson2263
Fannin2232
Berrien2220
McDuffie2218
Echols2170
Jones2141
Pickens2065
Jenkins20518
Johnson2043
Turner20418
Banks2003
Greene20011
Brantley1923
Dodge1912
Hart1910
Lanier1904
Lamar1848
Calhoun1796
Union1625
Oglethorpe1607
Candler1571
Pike1573
Wilkes1573
Macon15610
Wilkinson15410
Clinch1534
Haralson1516
Wilcox15017
Rabun1473
Screven1449
Evans1411
Morgan1320
Chattooga1252
Irwin1231
Heard1173
Marion1174
McIntosh1172
Talbot1143
Bleckley1091
Jasper1031
Montgomery1000
Lincoln963
Towns941
Long931
Dade921
Miller870
Seminole862
Crawford810
Wheeler800
Pulaski752
Treutlen742
Clay692
Twiggs651
Taylor542
Baker473
Warren440
Webster352
Schley331
Quitman251
Glascock170
Taliaferro40

**Note, all counties in the WRBL viewing area have been bolded in the above table. These counties are what contribute to the count of local cases in Georgia.

