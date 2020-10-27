UPDATE: Georgia reports 353,372 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 6,362 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 353,372 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 31,256 hospitalized for treatment, and 7,844 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Oct. 26 as the state of Georgia reported 351,881 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,623 new cases have been confirmed today, Oct. 27.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 29,271 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 6,362 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 174 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 1,747 total cases today, Oct. 27. There were 3,056 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 850 total cases in Harris County, as of the Oct. 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESCASES PER 100KDEATHSHOSPITALIZATIONS
Fulton310382823.746192600
Gwinnett304893139.494432878
Cobb218672765.924541971
DeKalb211012660.393982336
Non-GA Resident/Unknown 147080183683
Hall106585165.041761087
Chatham94063219.29187828
Clayton82002689.95175697
Richmond79413926.52182628
Cherokee70822656.24102529
Bibb66044340.45196912
Muscogee63623320.01174693
Henry62042586.44112286
Clarke57294414.4348245
Whitfield54105168.5364272
Forsyth47351875.253359
Lowndes44573781.0385215
Columbia43712755.4564200
Douglas40842688.572464
Floyd39563959.3359293
Glynn37234326.71104318
Bartow36143262.5994330
Houston36112299.4394396
Carroll33372778.0875183
Dougherty32943663.87191671
Paulding31471823.960155
Bulloch30893887.1533143
Troup30564340.05107334
Coweta29641949.9963146
Newton28562541.9795298
Barrow26023012.1751269
Jackson23753179.3840194
Gordon23704082.7645133
Walton23392441.1968230
Baldwin23065190.4264178
Coffee22555239.0760325
Fayette21291811.2457132
Colquitt21234676.9339166
Rockdale21222234.6340271
Laurens19894205.4386171
Tift19514778.3563239
Walker18772696.454396
Habersham18764096.0778242
Unknown18730535
Effingham18162836.3528114
Chattahoochee174716252.67114
Ware17344836.4263190
Polk17073925.7628131
Thomas16013603.3469176
Spalding15882297.7962207
Toombs14965544.2356113
Catoosa14292077.912284
Camden14162625.921870
Bryan13103347.221493
Decatur12924908.4434100
Stephens12784854.1541131
Liberty12472014.4125118
Wayne12354120.2433115
Emanuel12035307.983786
Appling11596244.2837103
Lumpkin10433085.6215100
Gilmer10363297.582394
Murray10332565.76962
White10003148.8123106
Sumter9593262.0268206
Chattooga9403795.532965
Franklin9333999.311867
Tattnall9263644.091567
Dawson9113371.451186
Burke8863965.631291
Union8863497.142595
Ben Hill8715232.83391
Oconee8652072.53071
Grady8583496.332599
Jefferson8535570.433382
Harris8502448.722592
Mitchell8453831.1645154
Upson8383189.17097
Fannin8283145.92875
Putnam7953632.632775
Jeff Davis7925228.412363
Madison7872607.951166
Pickens7752311.361068
Peach7722820.0926113
Washington7643763.181355
Monroe7562726.585388
Elbert7523969.39856
Lee7462489.0729109
Butts7402939.544456
McDuffie6793143.961577
Pierce6793474.032483
Charlton6464875.11028
Crisp6432884.832383
Jones6432248.961655
Haralson6422089.711032
Bacon6365576.991648
Dodge6092987.491954
Worth6042998.7132102
Meriwether5982844.911679
Cook5823337.731661
Hart5762206.31671
Greene5703045.362561
Stewart5689267.421681
Banks5562782.5874
Brooks5523509.892755
Early5505420.863544
Candler5455029.072437
Morgan5282758.91641
Bleckley5113980.372735
Telfair5043221.682444
Berrien4912547.211325
Evans4854538.22745
Atkinson4825786.31662
Jenkins4675445.433265
Brantley4552369.541338
Screven4503237.411147
Clinch4486730.771232
Johnson4404554.392260
Towns4383639.691357
Rabun4282519.721154
Lamar4222181.222045
Oglethorpe4172736.221347
Hancock4135040.894468
Seminole3934828.011131
Pike3872051.961132
Montgomery3764076.321027
Dooly3712768.661856
Wheeler3694665.571620
Wilkinson3684126.021768
Irwin3583795.19841
Dade3552196.51623
Terrell3414027.43274
Pulaski3393112.092341
Randolph3395019.252956
Turner3354148.092451
Lanier3183072.17716
Miller3125412.91214
Treutlen3094524.821133
McIntosh3042086.91832
Wilkes2972965.85632
Long2771390.91418
Calhoun2704274.18948
Wilcox2562912.42552
Macon2491917.151049
Echols2466198.0329
Jasper2461732.52420
Lincoln2342880727
Taylor2302890.171232
Heard2281843.17615
Twiggs2162671.281052
Marion1972375.5923
Crawford1961602.88629
Talbot1742825.59826
Warren1643147.79526
Clay1244343.2639
Schley1092066.35216
Baker912920.41620
Glascock491619.8324
Webster441725.49210
Quitman391700.0917
Taliaferro271654.4102

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

