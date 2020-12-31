 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 566,676 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 8,860 in Columbus

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 566,676 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 42,084 hospitalized for treatment, and 9,872 Georgians who have died to the virus.

Those numbers have gone up since our last update, Dec. 30 as the state of Georgia reported 558,177 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says new cases have been confirmed today, Dec. 31.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 99,776 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

In Columbus, 8,860 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 202 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 2,164 total cases today, Dec. 31. There were 4,010 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 1,281 total cases in Harris County, as of the Dec. 31 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett51509598356239
Fulton50873590873951
Cobb36865733055421
DeKalb35415272049437
Non-GA Resident21800277425591
Hall1746987622012
Clayton13278112022211
Chatham128427632309
Cherokee1278236361275
Richmond12608211821934
Henry11112232214513
Whitfield108319431215
Bibb934675724021
Forsyth93451438810
Muscogee88608872027
Clarke84941589633
Columbia723327948614
Douglas682814219811
Floyd675893510919
Bartow656713611219
Houston6118190411416
Lowndes610425829937
Paulding601325221047
Coweta52733006786
Carroll524623649629
Jackson50865386310
Barrow4810485661
Glynn477447712411
Newton466712191207
Walton4602967874
Gordon4076802615
Troup40109961226
Dougherty40047402058
Walker3796297554
Fayette37951030716
Bulloch37296733621
Rockdale36153847011
Habersham3533126874
Coffee34126638013
Catoosa3245163372
Unknown294167160
Baldwin2905297723
Tift28816857110
Laurens270610671138
Murray2654327402
Spalding257111258612
Polk2570865442
Colquitt2537599449
Effingham2449232341
Thomas2331466805
Camden2221260193
Ware21761097758
Stephens217062482
Chattahoochee21644512
Toombs2105216619
White2020100343
Lumpkin188255221
Liberty1805128301
Wayne1800307454
Bryan1762190183
Oconee1716596402
Dawson1679106160
Franklin1654153215
Gilmer1612210335
Madison1605249167
Decatur1603400447
Chattooga1557252443
Pickens1524311164
Appling1451216431
Emanuel1427416458
Union138446411
Sumter1313405713
Fannin128378367
Harris1281168290
Butts1275427471
Tattnall12742132214
Monroe1271329613
Haralson12326372315
Peach1212316321
Ben Hill1201274368
Upson118810017210
Putnam1179187310
Washington11712162719
Burke1162405164
Elbert1149479249
Banks114485191
Mitchell1138230493
Hart11373862112
Jefferson1134167382
Lee1094445321
Grady1078237274
Jones1030125231
Rabun1029102170
Cook995266232
McDuffie988367233
Crisp9704102811
Jeff Davis958278314
Greene948178262
Pierce885779276
Worth875255373
Meriwether850251200
Charlton842184127
Dodge8345894418
Bacon800204214
Berrien7953342011
Lamar794374275
Morgan79135482
Brooks773218274
Oglethorpe732144131
Towns726732611
Dade7178871
Early709101392
Brantley665374182
Bleckley640354305
Atkinson63912990
Hancock63239461
Pike630682147
Candler61172288
Stewart61171170
Evans5887485
Telfair576217336
Seminole564116120
Clinch56386140
Irwin548102116
Johnson548181303
Dooly533138223
Montgomery5318591
Wilkinson53093180
Screven52464114
Jenkins52038340
Turner460197241
Wilkes45518082
McIntosh4505582
Terrell446124341
Miller44011021
Long4386050
Pulaski434155255
Heard421161101
Lanier40212873
Treutlen402100141
Jasper40142963
Wheeler39087181
Wilcox3772102510
Macon36995151
Crawford3636071
Randolph35965301
Twiggs35852154
Taylor348185131
Lincoln33410292
Echols3155921
Calhoun31448110
Marion25953100
Talbot2434990
Warren2226372
Schley1557820
Clay1453230
Baker1293560
Glascock898931
Webster642320
Quitman505010
Taliaferro49600

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

60° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 60° 59°

Friday

70° / 53°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 91% 70° 53°

Saturday

63° / 43°
PM Rain
PM Rain 75% 63° 43°

Sunday

55° / 35°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 11% 55° 35°

Monday

61° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 7% 61° 37°

Tuesday

64° / 33°
Sunny
Sunny 8% 64° 33°

Wednesday

63° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 63° 43°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

61°

5 PM
Cloudy
7%
61°

59°

6 PM
Cloudy
10%
59°

59°

7 PM
Cloudy
15%
59°

63°

8 PM
Cloudy
20%
63°

64°

9 PM
Cloudy
21%
64°

64°

10 PM
Cloudy
20%
64°

64°

11 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
53%
64°

64°

12 AM
Rain
66%
64°

64°

1 AM
Rain
67%
64°

64°

2 AM
Rain
62%
64°

64°

3 AM
Rain
67%
64°

65°

4 AM
Rain
67%
65°

65°

5 AM
Showers
56%
65°

65°

6 AM
Rain
69%
65°

65°

7 AM
Rain
70%
65°

65°

8 AM
Rain
77%
65°

66°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

66°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
72%
66°

67°

11 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°

68°

12 PM
Thunderstorms
91%
68°

69°

1 PM
Thunderstorms
88%
69°

69°

2 PM
Thunderstorms
81%
69°

70°

3 PM
Thunderstorms
82%
70°

70°

4 PM
Thunderstorms
69%
70°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories