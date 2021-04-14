 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 864,895 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 13,925 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 864,895 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 60,057 hospitalized for treatment, and 17,072 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, April 13, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 863,814 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 1,125 new cases were confirmed on April 14, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 213,484 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

As of April 14, 2021, the state reports that 4,948,242 vaccine doses have been administered.

On April 14, in Columbus, 13,925 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 381 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,181 total cases today, April 14. There were 5,839 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,128 total cases in Harris County, as of the April 14 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett8476313819103469
Fulton7995213934123787
Cobb592691652993676
DeKalb56379687789867
Hall24699196242524
Non-GA Resident233105401462143
Clayton22904251942419
Cherokee21973820329514
Chatham19834276340225
Richmond19489440639986
Henry18641561828427
Forsyth1753741441727
Whitfield14710191022514
Muscogee13925183438151
Bibb13188231439636
Clarke1257721991337
Douglas11659296717138
Bartow11019322320416
Columbia10867558215740
Paulding10543566116245
Floyd9888189917738
Houston9870433918660
Barrow851811111281
Coweta8509524419412
Jackson8397124513511
Walton7907242022920
Lowndes7661469713765
Carroll73333791130103
Newton7310332721019
Glynn6526135615018
Fayette6504216715115
Gordon6423158510110
Walker6341814787
Rockdale5873146914919
Troup5839149718138
Catoosa5487565625
Dougherty5435188827520
Bulloch519514836348
Habersham46183951478
Coffee4214105013433
Murray4104698775
Spalding3935211715233
Polk390016257713
Baldwin380662911015
Effingham3726741643
Laurens3670181314223
Thomas351182511310
Colquitt348011307440
Tift340314119629
Liberty3332514582
Chattahoochee3181589122
Camden3167711275
Oconee3000935628
Ware2976181214723
Stephens2946113762
White29451836512
Toombs28894439514
Lumpkin2745134616
Madison27074734610
Wayne26948077311
Bryan2672858333
Dawson2669292401
Pickens24878295816
Gilmer24464357012
Unknown2390792120
Franklin2312293427
Chattooga2202540608
Butts2179776736
Harris2128366561
Decatur21237565413
Fannin20902405610
Union1998148653
Appling1896379655
Monroe18527338613
Tattnall18304494520
Peach1816740506
Upson1791160010619
Sumter1788732918
Putnam1756372570
Burke17427683623
Emanuel17238005328
Haralson16988773445
Hart16966373615
McDuffie1635765416
Banks1605167331
Washington15964076124
Lee15821106507
Jefferson1569350595
Jones1567405534
Elbert15177495714
Mitchell1513521736
Grady15115594613
Meriwether14964557012
Rabun1495166408
Greene1487306557
Ben Hill14825826018
Crisp14126195423
Lamar13156664411
Jeff Davis1286574378
Bacon1271347288
Pierce122311744313
Dade1188190111
Morgan1182896226
Oglethorpe1176279281
Worth1172575597
Cook1159643364
Dodge107810035546
Towns10591144212
Berrien10507603012
Charlton1047296248
Pike104311682514
Early1005153435
Brooks9324413611
Brantley913674325
Hancock83075602
Screven808144219
Bleckley7966383417
Johnson784321427
Dooly7812763112
Stewart781100230
Atkinson777238181
Evans7541931712
Seminole740199171
Candler7381893629
Clinch728223251
Wilkinson726190280
Jenkins722121393
Telfair7135584512
Montgomery708159212
McIntosh680155142
Irwin6792231810
Miller67017094
Wilkes668398206
Jasper6647081820
Long649178101
Treutlen622216243
Heard617225153
Pulaski6063093212
Macon604235254
Turner596390323
Terrell558230442
Crawford520135172
Twiggs507194356
Lincoln506286242
Taylor506283223
Lanier49027494
Wilcox4733452918
Randolph464155321
Wheeler457164213
Calhoun443134150
Marion389161172
Talbot37990170
Warren370145133
Echols35810745
Schley20813750
Clay1835430
Baker1616690
Glascock144119712
Webster1043940
Taliaferro1002230
Quitman818120

