 

UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,680 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,892 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,597 hospitalized for treatment, and 18,021 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,445 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 486 new cases were confirmed on May 27, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,274 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 27, in Columbus, 14,680 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 415 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,605 total cases today, May 27. There were 6,022 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,228 cases in Harris County, as of the May 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT:

COUNTYCONFIRMED CASESANTIGEN+CONFIRMED DEATHSPROBABLE DEATHS
Gwinnett87,40915,0241,10273
Fulton83,34214,9451,309101
Cobb61,59917,79898689
DeKalb58,6787,94496479
Hall25,2782,19245325
Clayton24,2872,79747223
Non-GA Resident23,9135,743480172
Cherokee22,6498,64831115
Chatham20,4572,95843126
Richmond20,2914,63442091
Henry19,5616,04830526
Forsyth18,1594,5101908
Whitfield14,9471,98823014
Muscogee14,6801,98041558
Bibb13,4452,50341141
Clarke12,8862,2471398
Douglas12,2123,22318244
Bartow11,3453,44621317
Columbia11,1615,84716544
Paulding10,9566,15316955
Houston10,1754,58020363
Floyd10,0691,96519342
Barrow8,8991,2141364
Coweta8,8165,42820813
Jackson8,5921,33514111
Walton8,1392,52723822
Lowndes7,9054,92814668
Newton7,6463,60923122
Carroll7,4783,990132111
Glynn6,7951,46315819
Fayette6,7712,27715816
Walker6,673952807
Gordon6,5311,66710711
Rockdale6,1631,61415318
Troup6,0221,55119139
Catoosa5,813671656
Dougherty5,6271,99928322
Bulloch5,2941,5386456
Habersham4,6744041558
Coffee4,2481,06014132
Murray4,238772835
Spalding4,1722,22416134
Polk3,9681,7048313
Baldwin3,87068111715
Effingham3,858788663
Laurens3,7441,86614823
Thomas3,63386311410
Chattahoochee3,605654133
Colquitt3,5751,1408340
Liberty3,543553623
Tift3,4591,4739829
Camden3,256742316
Oconee3,078946667
Ware3,0561,86815126
Stephens3,003116782
White3,0001916713
Toombs2,96746210115
Lumpkin2,8401556610
Bryan2,788895373
Wayne2,7758408010
Madison2,7744834511
Dawson2,761328452
Pickens2,5729016315
Gilmer2,5194767512
Franklin2,366310438
Butts2,354807817
Unknown2,31879471
Chattooga2,259601659
Harris2,228381591
Decatur2,1597915515
Fannin2,1432516212
Union2,077168703
Appling1,926392675
Monroe1,9007808712
Peach1,886786527
Tattnall1,8634594619
Upson1,8351,65511120
Sumter1,830754949
Putnam1,808393560
Burke1,8037974024
Emanuel1,7558205427
Haralson1,7209283550
Hart1,7176583719
McDuffie1,710810428
Banks1,657179352
Washington1,6394156226
Lee1,6111,139528
Jones1,596434525
Grady1,5886264913
Jefferson1,587365599
Rabun1,567197418
Meriwether1,5534827612
Mitchell1,547544748
Elbert1,5337605914
Greene1,516317568
Ben Hill1,4975996120
Crisp1,4526445825
Lamar1,3636884611
Jeff Davis1,304593358
Bacon1,2893602910
Pierce1,2801,2134311
Dade1,244206131
Charlton1,235306277
Oglethorpe1,212284291
Morgan1,206932237
Worth1,201597607
Cook1,167666384
Towns1,1201214412
Dodge1,0911,0195746
Pike1,0831,2242714
Berrien1,0717993213
Early1,027152435
Brantley955690355
Brooks9554523612
Hancock84277643
Screven8221732110
Stewart816100250
Bleckley8066573417
Dooly8042833214
Atkinson792239202
Johnson791328427
Candler7761923829
Evans7732041712
Seminole748202181
Clinch741246252
Wilkinson735199270
Montgomery730164192
Jenkins729126395
Telfair7295804513
McIntosh701163142
Irwin6912271813
Jasper6857211920
Miller68516894
Long682184121
Wilkes676417227
Heard652230175
Treutlen633219253
Macon626261285
Pulaski6123173312
Turner610420345
Terrell577236461
Lincoln521303253
Crawford520135182
Taylor514287223
Lanier50928094
Twiggs509216395
Wilcox4783493018
Randolph471158331
Wheeler460169213
Calhoun453135150
Marion406162192
Talbot40092170
Warren388156173
Echols36111245
Schley21113940
Clay1855330
Baker1636790
Glascock146121712
Webster1073940
Taliaferro1022230
Quitman828720

