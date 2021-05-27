UPDATE: Georgia reports 894,892 confirmed cases of COVID-19 statewide, with 14,680 in Columbus

GEORGIA (WRBL) – As of the Georgia Department of Public Health’s latest update, the state reports that 894,892 people have tested positive for COVID-19 statewide, with 63,597 hospitalized for treatment, and 18,021 Georgians who have died to the virus.

COVID-19 case numbers have gone up since our last update, May 26, 2021 as the state of Georgia reported 894,445 patients were confirmed to have the coronavirus. The state report says 486 new cases were confirmed on May 27, 2021.

The Georgia Department of Health is now also including antibody test results in their data, according to the updated daily status report. Based on the new reporting by the GaDPH, 227,274 cases have tested positive on the antibody, or serology, test.

On May 27, in Columbus, 14,680 people have tested positive for COVID-19, total, and 415 have died, according to the latest DPH report.

Neighboring counties are still seeing the number of positive cases increase nearby. Chattahoochee County reported 3,605 total cases today, May 27. There were 6,022 total cases confirmed in Troup County and 2,228 cases in Harris County, as of the May 27 update.

The GaDPH’s status update page for coronavirus numbers is not currently showing the number of patients in the state presumed to have recovered from the illness so far.

As of June 2, the DPH only provides one daily update on the number of COVID-19 cases in the state at 3 p.m. EDT: