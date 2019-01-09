Update: Homeless man crossing Veterans killed after being struck by car

The northbound lanes of Veterans Parkway at 23RD Street were shut down and traffic diverted as Columbus police investigate a deadly accident Wednesday morning.

A pedestrian was struck and killed in an accident that happened about 7 a.m., according to Columbus police. The man was pronounced dead about 7:35 p.m. at the Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown campus, according to Coroner Buddy Bryan.

He was described as a 55-year-old homeless white man. His identity is being withheld until notification of next of kin, Bryan said.

The body will be sent to the state crime lab in Decatur for an autopsy, Bryan said. The man died of blunt force trauma, the coroner said.

The man was struck by a black truck, which was stopped about 100 yards north of the where the impact took place. Police said that vehicle and the driver remained on the scene.

The debris on the scene was about 10 yards north of the crosswalk on Veterans Parkway.

