UPDATE: Inmate who escaped from garbage detail in East Columbus captured

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)— According to the Georgia Department of Corrections, 40-year-old Inmate Aaron Sarong Kelly was recaptured without incident at 7:45pm in Columbus, Georgia Tuesday night.

Law enforcement officials say that Kelly was recaptured in Columbus without incident by the Georgia Corrections Fugitive Squad, Georgia Corrections K-9 Unit, the Columbus Police and the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Department.

—————————————————————————————————————–

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Authorities are looking for a Muscogee County Prison inmate that escaped from garbage detail Tuesday morning.

Aaron Sarong Kelly, 40, was noticed missing at 11:45 a.m. near Terminal Court and Lindsey Drive in East Columbus.