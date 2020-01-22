UPDATE: KCFD recommends evacuations for people within six miles of chemical spill site near Taft

UPDATE: The department is advising evacuations for people who live or work within six miles of the spill site.

If you live or work beyond six and up to nine miles of this location, it is recommend that you shelter in place, the Kern County Sheriff’s Office said. The department recommends that residents close all their doors and windows, shut off their central air systems and close fireplace vents.

An evacuation center has been set up by the American Red Cross at First Baptist Church, located at 220 N. First St.

If you live or work within 6 miles of this location it is recommend that you evacuate immediately. — Kern County Fire (@kerncountyfire) January 22, 2020

TAFT, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Fire Department is responding to a chemical spill near Taft.

The department said the hazardous materials spill occurred at Taft Manufacturing Co., located at 19705 S. Lake Road. Employees have been evacuated from the plant.

According to Taft Mayor Dave Noerr, the chemical acrolein was accidentally released at the plant. The chemical is used as an intermediate in the synthesis of acrylic acid and as a biocide.

Acrolien vapor may cause eye, nasal and respiratory tract irritations.

Taft College has ordered students to go home due to the spill, the college confirmed.

Taft Union High School and all schools in the Taft City School District said they are in “shelter in place” for student and staff safety. “Shelter in place” means they have found a safe location indoors and are staying there until they are given an all-clear or ordered to evacuate.

The road was closed at the intersection around 10 a.m. and motorists are encouraged to use an alternate route, according to the county.