UPDATE: Man arrested in terrorism probe was student at Auburn University

AUBURN AL. (WRBL)– An Alabama man arrested in a terrorism probe was a student at Auburn University. FBI agents took Nayef Qashou into custody on Sept. 16. Qashou appeared in Montgomery Federal Court earlier this week after being indicted and charged with with lying to the FBI and destroying records.

Preston Sparks, Director on University Communication Services at Auburn University confirmed to WRBL News 3 that Qashou was a student enrolled in the fall 2019 semester at the university.

Qashou, a dual Jordanian and United States citizen, was living in Auburn and had previously attended Southern Union Community College from 2016-2018.

Qashou was apprehended as part of a years long terrorism probe in which the FBI says he told agents he would execute a U.S. soldier if ordered to do so by the Islamic State group.