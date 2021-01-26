 

UPDATE: Man steals marked police unit in Iberia Parish, leads pursuit through three parishes before apprehension

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) A 48-year-old New Iberia man is under arrest after allegedly stealing an Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office police unit that was positioned outside a home where detectives had been called for a disturbance.

According to Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katherine Breaux, it happened on Old La. Highway 25 around 2 p.m. Monday.

Breaux said when deputies attempted to detain the suspect, he gained control of the marked vehicle and fled the area.

48-year-old Steve Duhon of New Iberia fled down Hwy. 14 to Hwy. 90 through St. Martin Parish and into Lafayette Parish with IPSO deputies in pursuit, Breaux said.

With assistance from Lafayette Police Department, Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police, Duhon was stopped at the intersection of Hwy 90 and Tower Dr. in Lafayette Parish and apprehended by IPSO K-9 unit and placed under arrest.

He was transferred to Lafayette General Medical Center for treatment and on release will be booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of aggravated flight and unauthorized use of a vehicle, Breaux said/

He will then be transported to the Iberia Parish Jail, she said.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Monday

69° / 66°
Cloudy
Cloudy 0% 69° 66°

Tuesday

73° / 56°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 86% 73° 56°

Wednesday

63° / 36°
AM Thundershowers
AM Thundershowers 96% 63° 36°

Thursday

54° / 31°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 54° 31°

Friday

59° / 34°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 59° 34°

Saturday

61° / 49°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 61° 49°

Sunday

68° / 48°
Showers
Showers 51% 68° 48°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

69°

1 AM
Cloudy
13%
69°

68°

2 AM
Cloudy
13%
68°

68°

3 AM
Cloudy
17%
68°

67°

4 AM
Cloudy
18%
67°

67°

5 AM
Isolated Thunderstorms
31%
67°

67°

6 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
55%
67°

67°

7 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
66%
67°

67°

8 AM
Thunderstorms
86%
67°

67°

9 AM
Thunderstorms
77%
67°

68°

10 AM
Thunderstorms
61%
68°

69°

11 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
51%
69°

70°

12 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
40%
70°

71°

1 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
42%
71°

72°

2 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
45%
72°

72°

3 PM
Scattered Thunderstorms
43%
72°

72°

4 PM
Showers
39%
72°

72°

5 PM
Showers
41%
72°

70°

6 PM
Showers
39%
70°

68°

7 PM
Few Showers
32%
68°

66°

8 PM
Showers
37%
66°

65°

9 PM
Showers
39%
65°

64°

10 PM
Showers
57%
64°

62°

11 PM
Light Rain
68%
62°

62°

12 AM
Showers
59%
62°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories