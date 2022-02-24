UPDATE:

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WDHN) — A Slocomb woman last seen in Dothan on Monday has been found in Florida.

Dothan police confirm that 86-year-old Shirley Woodham was found near Eglin Air Force Base.

Photo of Woodham after being found in Florida, Photo Credits: Dothan Police Department

ORIGINAL:

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan police are searching for a woman last seen on Monday morning.

86-year-old Shirley L. Woodham was seen driving south on Brannon Stand Road at the intersection of Flowers Chapel Road at 8:18 a.m. in Dothan. She was possibly headed to her residence in Slocomb.

She may also be living with a condition that may impair her judgment.

According to Woodham’s family, activity on her Facebook shows she may be in Panama City, Florida. And Panama City police are also actively searching for her.

Woodham is a white female, who is 5’6″ in height, and weighing around 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray or partially gray/white hair.

The photo above of her wearing a pink jacket was taken the morning she went missing on Feb. 21.

Woodham may be driving a gold 1999 Oldsmobile Model 88. Alabama license plate: 34AY177.

If anyone has any information on the location of Woodham, please contact the Dothan Police Department at (334) 793-0215 or call 911.