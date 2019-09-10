Update: Opelika man charged in Valley shooting where seven people were injured

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – An Opelika man is facing charges in Valley related to a shooting where seven people, including teenagers, were injured.

“On Monday, September 9, 2019, Montavious Demetrel Dawson, age 20, of Opelika, was arrested on two counts of Assault First Degree in connection with the shooting on September 1st, 2019, at the Fairfax Kindergarten located on Boulevard in the Fairfax Community of Valley,” said Major Mike Reynolds.

This case is still under investigation and more charges are pending.

Police say an argument at the Lanett/LaFayette football apparently sparked the shooting a day later at the party at The Old Fairfax Kindergarten” along Boulevard.

Reynolds says when officers arrived they found two victims, a 24-year-old male from Lanett and an 18-year-old male from Lanett, in a vehicle in the parking lot with gunshot wounds.

“Officers were directed to a third victim, an 18-year-old male from Lanett, who was inside the building. Four addition victims had been taken to EAMC-Lanier by private vehicle. They are an 18-year-old male from Lanett, a 19-year-old male from Valley, a 15-year-old male from Lafayette, and an 18-year-old male from Lanett,” said Reynolds.

Two of the victims were flown out by Lifeflight. One to Columbus and one to Atlanta.

“Once the scene was secured detectives began processing the physical evidence as well as identifying and interviewing witnesses. Based on preliminary investigation there was some type of party being held at the Fairfax Kindergarten when an argument broke out between some men present. They went into the parking lot where at least one of the men pulled out a gun and started shooting,” said Reynolds.

At this point the conditions of the victims are unknown. The investigation remains ongoing.

