COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Storms across the area caused a massive tree to fall down onto a major powerline along Macon Road. This resulted in a multitude of power outages for the areas surrounding Lakebottom Park and Wildwood Park.

Several streetlights, residents, and businesses lost power in the Midtown, Columbus area.

According to Georgia Power as of 11p.m. 552 customers have been affected by the outage.

The estimated restoration time is August, 11th around 7a.m.

A WRBL reporter observed the area around 5:30p.m. when crews were on the scene to assess the situation. Power was restored to streetlights along Macon road around 9:30p.m. but streetlights remain flashing.

The downed tree is still on the powerlines and remains obstructing parts of the traffic lanes, approach the area with caution.

