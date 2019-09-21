UPDATE: Russell Co. couple killed in apparent murder-suicide identified

Breaking News
RUSSELL CO., Ala. (WRBL) – Names are being released of the two victims who died in a suspected murdered-suicide in Russell County.

Russell County Sheriff’s Office deputies got the call at approximately 2:40 p.m. Saturday and responded to the 4700 block of Highway 80 just past Huguely Road.

The victims have been identified as 52-year-old Ronald Thompson and 46-year-old Nancy Woods.

Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor confirmed the couple lived in the residence together.

Sheriff Taylor tells News 3 the incident happened sometime Friday night or early Saturday morning.

“It appears as though a murder suicide has claimed the lives of a man and woman. The couple apparently lived together and the man allegedly shot her and then shot himself,” said Sheriff Taylor.

The Sheriff’s Office was called to the home around 2:40 Saturday afternoon. The investigation continues.

