COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – One unidentified male is in critical condition following a shooting at the 2800 block of Hawthorne Drive in Columbus on Friday.

Columbus police say the victim suffered a gun shot wound to the shoulder. He was then transported to Piedmont Columbus Regional.

Police say the shooting remains under investigation.

This is a developing story.