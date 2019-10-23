UPDATE: Surveillance photo of suspected Valley Walmart Arsonist released

VALLEY, Ala. (WRBL) – Valley police are releasing a still photograph of the suspect wanted for setting the Valley Walmart on fire late Tuesday afternoon.

Valley police tell News 3 the suspect allegedly set fire to a buggy full of toilet paper and pushed it into some towels inside the store.

Valley Walmart Arson Suspect, courtesy Valley Police

Police say one person was injured in the Tuesday afternoon fire and had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

East Alabama Fire Department got the fire under control, but say the store suffered severe smoke, fire and water damage. The store is expected to be closed for at least a few days while the cleanup is underway.

We will keep you updated.