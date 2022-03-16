JOPLIN, Mo. — The victim in this incident has been identified as William L. Patton, 20, of Joplin. Next of

kin has been notified. An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday, March 18th. The investigation

continues and further details will be released as they become available.

The Joplin Police Department is investigating a homicide after a shooting left one man dead early Wednesday morning.

Around 2:24 AM on March 16th, JPD responded to reports of gunshots at an address near 24th and Wall Ave. in Joplin. Dispatch notified authorities that at least one person had been shot at the scene.





Jasper and Newton County Deputies still providing patrol coverage in Joplin arrived and found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported by EMS to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

This is a developing story and we will continue to provide updates as more information becomes available.