Updated forensic images released in Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe case

OPELIKA, Ala. (WRBL) – New images of Opelika’s Baby Jane Doe are being released to the public by the National Center For Missing and Exploited Children.

The Baby Jane Doe case was born in January of 2012 when a small skull was found behind a mobile home off Hurst Street in Opelika, Alabama. Nearly a decade later, Baby Jane has settled into the hearts of the community and investigators and has yet to leave.

Opelika investigators continue to work the case, and believe she lived in the east Alabama area and was murdered by someone familiar with the Opelika area.

“Absolutely. It’s a case that sticks with you, and what we want more than anything is to put a name with that face,” shared Opelika’s Shane Healey.

Source:National Center For Missing and Exploited Children

Jane Doe is believed to be the little girl in these pictures taken at Greater Peace Baptist Church Vacation Bible School in Opelika. The girl in the photos has yet to be identified.

Forensic testing revealed baby Jane Doe suffered long-term physical abuse at the hands of her killer, leaving her left eye blind and scarred until she was ultimately murdered.

“She was badly abused and lived a tough life, and there is nothing fair about what she had to go through at all. We just hope we can give her a small amount of justice if we can just find out her name,” said Healey.

It’s estimated the child died between 2010 and 2011 with a focus on the Summer or Fall of 2011. She is estimated to be 4-7 years old and had medium length black hair styled in corn rolls. An anthropological assessment of her bones suggest she had likely been abused and malnourished in life. A long-sleeve pink shirt with heart buttons and small ruffles near the neckline was recovered near the skeletal remains but it is unknown if it belonged to the child. Chemical isotope testing on her bones suggest she was born and raised in Alabama or one of the surrounding southern states and the investigation has revealed she possibly had ties to the Orlando, Florida area. The images above are a facial reconstruction completed by a NCMEC Forensic Artist and depict what the child may have looked like in life.

Police say any tip, no matter how small, may lead to Baby Jane’s real name and justice. There is a $20,000 Reward in the case. If you have any information on the case, you are urged to call the Opelika Police Department’s Secret Witness Hotline at (334) 745-8665. You may remain anonymous.